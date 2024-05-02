Lillard (Achilles) has been upgraded to questionable for Thursday's Game 6 against the Pacers, Jeremiah Johnson of Bally Sports Indiana reports.

Lillard was initially deemed doubtful for a third consecutive matchup, but he's trending in the right direction ahead of Thursday's tipoff. If he's able to return to action, it'd provide a significant boost for the Bucks, who are attempting to keep their season alive by forcing a Game 7. If Lillard is unable to suit up, Malik Beasley will likely remain in the starting lineup, while Khris Middleton would likely be a centerpiece for Milwaukee.