Lillard (Achilles) has been ruled out for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Pacers, Pat Boylan of Bally Sports Indiana reports.

Lillard will miss his second straight contest Tuesday after being downgraded from doubtful to out with a right Achilles strain. Malik Beasley will likely draw another start in his absence. If Milwaukee is able to win Game 5, Lillard's next chance to suit up will come in Game 6 on Thursday.