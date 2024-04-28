Lillard (Achilles) has been ruled out for Sunday's Game 4 against the Pacers.

As expected, Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) have been downgraded from doubtful to out. Khris Middleton (ankle) remains probable. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Lillard had been playing through soreness in his Achilles over the last few weeks and aggravated the issue during the Bucks' Game 3 loss on Friday. Malik Beasley, Andre Jackson and AJ Green are all candidates for increased roles in Lillard's absence.