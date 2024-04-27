Lillard suffered a strained Achilles in Friday's 121-118 overtime loss to the Pacers in Game 3, and the Bucks have "serious doubt" about his availability for Game 4 on Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Lillard was able to return to Game 3 after suffering the injury and finished the contest with 28 points (6-20 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 12-12 FT), eight assists, three steals and one rebound over 45 minutes. Official word on his Lillard's status for Sunday should arrive Saturday, when the Bucks release their next injury report. AJ Green, Andre Jackson and Malik Beasley would all be candidates to see increased minutes alongside Patrick Beverley in the backcourt should Lillard indeed need to sit out.