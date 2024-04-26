Lillard (knee) has returned to Friday's Game 3 against the Pacers, Tony East of SI.com reports.

Lillard went straight to the locker room after suffering an apparent left knee injury with 2:13 remaining in the first quarter, but he was back on the court to start the second period. Khris Middleton is playing through an ankle sprain he suffered in Game 2 and Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) has yet to play this postseason, so Lillard's return is a major relief. The All-Star has scored 69 points through the first two games of the series but struggled in the second half on both matchups, which allowed Indiana to even the series with a Game 2 win Tuesday.