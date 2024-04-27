Lillard (Achilles) is doubtful for Sunday's Game 4 versus the Pacers,

A report from Shams Charania of The Athletic on Friday hinted at this, but now the Bucks have officially listed Lillard as doubtful on their injury report. Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) is also doubtful, so the Bucks will need guys like Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez to step up offensively.