Lillard recorded 22 points (5-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 124-118 loss to the Lakers.

Lillard tied Deni Avdija for Portland's top scorer, mostly on the strength of four three-pointers and a perfect night at the line. The veteran guard re-signed with the Blazers in the summer of 2025 while recovering from a torn Achilles, and he looks like his old self in his first season back. He's Portland's best threat from deep, and should continue to thrive in Portland's revived offense.