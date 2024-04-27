Lillard suffered a strained Achilles in Friday's loss to the Pacers and there is serious doubt over his availability for Game 4 on Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Lillard was able to return to Game 3 after suffering the injury and finished the contest with 28 points (6-20 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 12-12 FT), eight assists, three steals and one rebound over 45 minutes. Final confirmation on his status Sunday will presumably come closer to game time. AJ Green, Andre Jackson and Malik Beasley would all be candidates to see increased minutes alongside Patrick Beverley in the backcourt should Lillard indeed need to sit out.