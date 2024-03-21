Lillard finished Wednesday's 122-119 loss to Boston with 32 points (11-21 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes.

Lillard was the leading scorer Wednesday as he scored one more point than Jayson Tatum. Lillard has now scored 30-plus points in each of his last two games with Giannis Antetokounmpo (hamstring) sidelined over that span. Lillard is averaging 25.6 points on 44.6 percent shooting (including 42.4 percent from three on 9.4 3PA/G), 4.1 rebounds and 8.6 assists over 36.7 minutes per game in March.