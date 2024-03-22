Lillard totaled 30 points (11-22 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, 12 assists and two steals over 37 minutes during Thursday's 115-108 victory over the Nets.

Even though Lillard operates as the Bucks' second-best offensive option in most games due to the presence of Giannis Antetokounmpo, there's no question the star floor general is trending in the right direction. Antetokounmpo has been bothered by a hamstring injury in recent days, and perhaps that is also one of the reasons why Lillard has been a bit more active offensively. Lillard has now scored at least 30 points in three games in a row while averaging 26.0 points, 8.9 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game in March.