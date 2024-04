Lillard (Achilles) is doubtful for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Pacers.

Lillard aggravated a right Achilles injury during Game 3 and missed Game 4 after being diagnosed with a strained tendon. The Bucks lost both games and now face elimination. Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) is also doubtful despite a positive update over the weekend, so Khris Middleton (ankle) and Brook Lopez may have to lead Milwaukee's offense again, while Malik Beasley and Bobby Portis remain in the starting lineup.