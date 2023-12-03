Lillard contributed 25 points (10-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Saturday's 132-121 victory over Atlanta.

Lillard was extremely efficient from the field and only ended one assist away from recording what would've been his fifth double-double of the campaign. Lillard endured a slow start to his new surroundings, but he's been on an absolute tear of late. Over his last five contests, Lillard is averaging 27.4 points, 9.0 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game while dishing out nine or more dimes four times in that stretch.