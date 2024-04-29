Lillard's (Achilles) status for Game 5 against the Pacers on Tuesday is in doubt, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Lillard has been playing through right Achilles soreness but aggravated the issue during Game 3 and was ruled out for Game 4 after being diagnosed with a strained tendon. Charania also said Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) isn't close to returning, so the Bucks may be without their top two weapons for a second straight game. Malik Beasley and Bobby Portis would likely remain in the starting lineup if Lillard and Antetokounmpo are out again, but Andre Jackson could also be a candidate for more minutes. Lillard's official status for the potential elimination game should be released Monday night.