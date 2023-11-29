Lillard contributed 32 points (9-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 10-10 FT), four rebounds and nine assists in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 131-124 win over Miami.

Lillard had a strong showing offensively for the Bucks, finishing second on the team in scoring while handing out a team-high assist total and connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three in a near double-double. Lillard, who posted 13 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter, has surpassed the 30-point mark on seven occasions this season including in three straight games.