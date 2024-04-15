Lillard ended with 16 points (2-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 12-13 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 113-88 loss to the Magic.

Lillard returned for Sunday's regular-season finale after missing Milwaukee's previous game with adductor soreness, struggling from the field despite ending north of 15 points thanks to a strong showing at the free-throw line in a losing effort. Lillard tied a season-low in field goals made Sunday, though he posted his 11th game with 12 or more three throw made. The Bucks hope Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo are able to get healthy and back to 100 percent as the postseason gets underway.