Lillard racked up 31 points (7-21 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 13-14 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals over 37 minutes during Sunday's 108-102 win over the Trail Blazers.

Lillard finished second on the team in scoring while connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three and ending as one of two players with 30 or more points in a winning effort. Lillard has tallied at least 30 points on six occurrences this season, including in two straight outings. Lillard has also connected on three or more threes in six of his last seven games.