DiVincenzo tallied 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 31 minutes Saturday in the Bucks' 129-128 win over the Kings.

DiVincenzo came away with his fourth double-double of the season, all of which have come in the last three weeks. The third-year guard benefited from Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) sitting out the contest, but DiVincenzo's general uptick in production of late is enough to make him worthy of holding in 12-team leagues even once the Bucks are back to full strength. DiVincenzo is averaging 11.5 points (on 42.1/84.2/38.2 percent shooting splits from the field, free-throw line and three-point line, respectively), 8.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.2 three-pointers and 1.4 steals in 29.9 minutes per game over 12 outings since the All-Star break.