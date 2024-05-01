DiVincenzo ended Tuesday's 112-106 overtime loss to Philadelphia in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with nine points (3-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 26 minutes.

DiVincenzo has had a tough series so far on the offensive end, but he's been solid defensively and does a lot of things that don't always show up on the box score. Through five games of this series, the guard is averaging 9.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 three-pointers while hitting 33.3 percent from the field.