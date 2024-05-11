DiVincenzo ended Friday's 111-106 loss to the Pacers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with 35 points (12-26 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 44 minutes.

Jalen Brunson wasn't at his best Friday, but DiVincenzo came through and carried the Knicks offensively with a career playoff-high scoring performance, although New York came up short and couldn't go up 3-0 in the series. DiVincenzo has been forced to embrace a bigger role on offense with several key contributors sidelined, but he's delivered so far, and he should be in line for another prominent role in Game 4 with names such as Julius Randle (shoulder), OG Anunoby (hamstring) and Bojan Bogdanovic (foot) all out.