DiVincenzo totaled 19 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Monday's 104-101 win over the 76ers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

The Knicks mounted a late rally to get within striking distance and DiVincenzo sealed the win, thanks to a last-second miss from Joel Embiid. The efficient wingman failed to meet expectations in Game 1, but he shot 50 percent from the floor Monday night to help give the Knicks a 2-0 series lead..