Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Won't return Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DiVincenzo (leg) won't return to Saturday's Game 4 matchup with the Nuggets.
DiVincenzo suffered a non-contact lower right leg injury, and his diagnosis should become clearer after further testing. His absence will open up minutes for Ayo Dosunmu and Bones Hyland.
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