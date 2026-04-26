Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Diagnosed with torn Achilles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DiVincenzo has been diagnosed with a torn right Achilles tendon, and he will miss the remainder of the postseason, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
An Achilles tear comes with a lengthy rehab period, so it wouldn't be shocking to see DiVincenzo wind up missing the entire 2026-27 season, but we'll have a better idea of his potential timetable after he undergoes surgery. Ayo Dosunmu and Bones Hyland will help absorb DiVincenzo's minutes in Minnesota.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Won't return Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Exits to locker room•
-
Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Productive in Game 2 win•
-
Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Quality shooting effort from deep•
-
Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Poor shooting effort Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Fills stat sheet in win•