DiVincenzo has been diagnosed with a torn right Achilles tendon, and he will miss the remainder of the postseason, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

An Achilles tear comes with a lengthy rehab period, so it wouldn't be shocking to see DiVincenzo wind up missing the entire 2026-27 season, but we'll have a better idea of his potential timetable after he undergoes surgery. Ayo Dosunmu and Bones Hyland will help absorb DiVincenzo's minutes in Minnesota.