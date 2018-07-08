DiVincenzo (groin) will not play in Sunday's summer league game against the Mavericks, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

DiVincenzo showed up on the Bucks' bench in street clothes, so it appears the first-round pick was not close to being cleared to play Sunday. There still, however, doesn't seem to be much concern surrounding DiVincenzo's injury, and his next opportunity to play will be Monday night against the Nuggets.