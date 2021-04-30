DiVincenzo is out for Friday's contest against the Bulls due to right great toe soreness.
Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) is also out for Friday's game. The result should be more minutes for P.J. Tucker, Bobby Portis, Bryn Forbes and Pat Connaughton.
