DiVincenzo tallied 19 points (6-8 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal in 20 minutes Wednesday in the Bucks' 135-134 win over the Wizards.

Head coach Mike Budenholzer kept the minutes down for all five starters in the second half of the back-to-back set, but that didn't stop DiVincenzo from turning in his best scoring performance in nearly a month. With Khris Middleton (knee) sidelined, DiVincenzo settled into a more prominent role on offense and was able to come through with some excellent perimeter shooting. Considering DiVincenzo had been averaging 5.4 points on 33.3 percent shooting from the field over his previous five contests, fantasy managers should still temper expectations for the 24-year-old heading into the final week of the regular season.