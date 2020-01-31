Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Won't go
DiVincenzo (ankle) won't play Friday against Denver.
DiVincenzo will miss Friday's clash due to a left ankle sprain. Kyle Korver and Sterling Brown could pick up extra minutes with DiVincenzo out of commission.
