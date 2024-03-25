Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points (13-18 FG, 4-6 FT), 19 rebounds, four assists and one block across 34 minutes during Sunday's 118-93 victory over Oklahoma City.

The 19 boards were a season high for Antetokounmpo, who delivered at least 30 points for the sixth time in eight March games. On the month, the 29-year-old superstar has averaged 31.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 0.9 blocks while shooting a blistering 60.7 percent from the floor, although minor knee and hamstring injuries have cost him three games during that time as well.