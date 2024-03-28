Antetokounmpo (hamstring) will play Thursday against the Pelicans, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo was listed as "probable," so there was never much doubt about his status for Thursday night, but now we have official confirmation that he'll be out there. Make sure you've got him active.
