The Bucks are viewing Nwora (back) as a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's first-round playoff series matchup with Bulls in Game 1, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The NBA's most recent injury report lists Nwora as probable for Sunday's contest, but the latest news update seems to suggest he's closer to questionable. Even if Nwora gets the green light to play in advance of the 6:30 p.m. ET tipoff, he's not a sure bet to be included in head coach Mike Budenholzer's rotation.