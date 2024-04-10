Nwora appeared to suffer an unspecified injury late in Tuesday's 140-123 loss to the Pacers and didn't check back into the game after departing with 1:55 remaining in the fourth quarter, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Murphy noted that Nwora was limping to the locker room, so the fourth-year forward is presumably tending to some sort of lower-body injury. Tuesday's game was the front end of a back-to-back set for Toronto, so clarity on Nwora's status for Wednesday's matchup with the Nets may not arrive until shortly before the 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff. After being held out of the rotation in the Raptors' 130-122 loss to the Wizards on Sunday, Nwora played 19 minutes in Tuesday's contest and finished with 11 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal.