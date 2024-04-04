Nwora closed with 14 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds and five assists over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 133-85 loss to the Timberwolves.

The Raptors' rash of absences allowed Nwora to log 30 minutes off the bench, and he played most of the second half in the blowout loss. Toronto's horrific 15-game losing streak has put the the playoffs well out of reach, so we may see more of Nwora down the stretch as the team explores the depth chart in preparation for next season.