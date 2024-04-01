Nwora recorded 19 points (8-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block over 30 minutes in Sunday's 135-120 loss to Philadelphia.

Nwora led all bench players in Sunday's contest in scoring while connecting on a pair of threes and posting bench-high-tying rebound and assist marks to provide a spark on the Raptors second unit. Nwora has posted 19 or more points in three games this season, his first such performance since he tallied a season-high 24 points Jan. 28. Nwora has put forth 10 or more points in six of his last 10 games off the bench.