Nwora (undisclosed) isn't listed on Toronto's injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Nets, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Nwora suffered an unspecified injury during the final minutes of Tuesday's loss to the Pacers, but it appears it was a minor issue. Nwora could be in store for elevated usage Wednesday, as RJ Barrett (knee) and Kelly Olynyk (rest) are out, while Gary Trent (back), Bruce Brown (knee) and Gradey Dick (groin) are all questionable.
