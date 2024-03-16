Nwora had 14 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one block and two steals across 16 minutes during Friday's 113-103 loss to the Magic.

Nwora continues to see more playing time off the bench in March with injuries to Scottie Barnes (hand) and Chris Boucher (knee). Nwora has scored in double-digits in three of his last four games and is shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from three on 4.3 3PA/G over that span. Nwora should see extended minutes in the immediate future with RJ Barrett away from the team due to personal reasons.