Nwora provided 18 points (7-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block in 25 minutes during Sunday's 111-96 loss to the Magic.

Nwora has found a way to make an impact for the Raptors with his scoring ability despite coming off the bench. He's scored in double digits in four of his last five appearances despite not logging more than 25 minutes in any of those contests. While he can be a serviceable streaming option in most formats, the inconsistency of his role, and his own inconsistencies as a scorer, limit his overall upside.