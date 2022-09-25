The Bucks signed Nwora to a two-year, $6.2 million contract Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports

Nwora appeared in 62 games for the Bucks last season and averaged 7.9 points and 3.6 rebounds across 19.1 minutes per contest. He made 13 starts and played well during those games, posting 16.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 34.9 minutes. Khris Middleton (wrist) may not be ready for the start of the regular season, so it's possible Nwora sees an increased role to begin the 2022-23 campaign. However, when everyone's healthy, he'll likely be relegated to a reserve role.