Holiday (knee) will be active for Monday's contest against the Magic.

Holiday, alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Khris Middleton (conditioning), sat out the second leg of the team's back-to-back Saturday as a precautionary measure. He was removed from the injury report Monday and is slated to return to his usual starting role, which would likely result in smaller roles for Jevon Carter and George Hill.