Holiday produced 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals over 43 minutes during Monday's 109-102 victory over the Cavaliers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Holiday led all Celtics in Game 4 in threes made while ending as one of three players with 15 or more points to go along with a team-high-tying handful of assists and a team-best trio of steals in a winning effort. Holiday connected on at least four threes for the first time this postseason, now having tallied at least 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists in two straight contests for Boston.