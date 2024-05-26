Holiday is questionable for Monday's Game 4 against the Pacers,Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Holiday was a late addition to the Celtics' injury report for Game 3 due to sickness but ended up playing 38 minutes in the win. Considering Boston could clinch a spot in the Finals with a win, Holiday should be expected to play through the illness -- assuming his condition hasn't worsened. The veteran point guard is averaging 19.0 points, 7.0 assists, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game during the series.