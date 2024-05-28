Holiday ended Monday's 105-102 victory over the Pacers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals with 17 points (7-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and two assists over 38 minutes.

Holiday was deemed available despite being initially tabbed questionable due to an illness for the second game in a row, and he made his presence felt as a do-it-all, two-way guard in an offensive scheme in which he occupies a secondary role. Despite the fact Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown often carry the Celtics, Holiday had some excellent performances against the Pacers, averaging 18.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.3 steals per game in the series.