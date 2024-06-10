Holiday logged 26 points (11-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 41 minutes during Sunday's 105-98 win over the Mavericks in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
Jayson Tatum had a rough showing from the field, so Holiday stepped up offensively and led the Celtics in scoring while also recording solid contributions in other categories, most notably grabbing a playoff-high mark in rebounds. Holiday has surpassed the 20-point mark in just two of his last six playoff appearances, but he compensates for that lack of scoring production with solid contributions in other categories and elite defense.
