Holiday amassed nine points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists and one steal across 42 minutes during Wednesday's 106-99 win over Dallas in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Holiday was coming off an impressive 26-point performance in the Game 2 victory, but he couldn't reach double-digit figures in this one -- something that hadn't happened since a 118-94 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals back in May 9. The veteran floor general has shown his experience throughout the series against Dallas, however, and he remains valuable even when he's not scoring at a high rate. Perhaps even more impressive is that he's yet to commit a turnover in the series while handing out 13 assists.