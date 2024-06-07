Holiday accumulated 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 107-89 victory over Dallas in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

In addition to Holiday's solid stats, which included zero turnovers, he was a team-high plus-20. Not only that, but no Mavericks player registered a field-goal attempt while Holiday was the primary defender. While Holiday is expected to play a smaller offensive role than the last time he was in the NBA Finals with the Bucks, he will remain one of the most impactful defenders in this series.