Holiday (illness) is available for Saturday's Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Pacers, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

The veteran floor general should be in the starting lineup for this game after overcoming an illness, and he is expected to handle his regular workload as the Celtics look to go up 3-0 in the series. Holiday has been extremely productive against the Pacers, accumulating 43 points, 18 assists and 10 rebounds on 16-23 from the field across two games