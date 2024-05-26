Holiday totaled 14 points (4-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals in 38 minutes during Saturday's 114-111 win over the Pacers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Holiday was a game-time decision for Saturday's game due to an illness, and he didn't look at his best throughout the game. However, he was clutch in the final two minutes, making a tough and-one that gave the Celtics their first lead of the second half and later making a huge steal against Andrew Nembhard that sealed the win. Holiday is averaging 19.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game in the series.