Holiday logged 18 points (7-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one block in 38 minutes during Saturday's 106-93 win over the Cavaliers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Holiday was aggressive from the get-go, looking to score from the opening tip. Although he ended with just 18 points, the bulk of those came in the first half, keeping the Celtics on the front foot. Now leading 2-1 in the series, Boston will look to repeat this performance Monday before heading home for Game 5.