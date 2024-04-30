Holiday chipped in 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Monday's 102-88 win over the Heat in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Holiday continues to put up mediocre stats, something that has been a trend all season long. He has had to take a back seat since arriving in Boston, especially on the offensive end. With that said, the Celtics recently signed him to a sizeable contract extension, highlighting just how important he is to the team despite the lack of tangible numbers.
