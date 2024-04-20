Holiday (knee) is not on the injury report and will be available to face the Heat on Sunday.

Holiday didn't play in Boston's final two games of the regular season due to a left knee injury, but that was more of a maintenance move in order to keep him fresh for the playoffs. Look for Holiday to handle his regular workload in the backcourt in the series opener Sunday. He averaged 12.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists across 32.8 minutes per game during the regular season.