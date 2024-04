Holiday is questionable for Thursday's game against the Knicks due to left patella tendinopathy, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Thursday's game will be the first of a back-to-back, and with Boston having already locked up the No. 1 seed out East, it wouldn't be shocking to see Holiday skip this game. If he does hit the sidelines, Payton Pritchard could get a spot start and Derrick White would spend more time with the rock in his hands.