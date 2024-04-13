Holiday (knee) will not play against the Wizards on Sunday.
Holiday has been bothered by a left patella injury, so the Celtics will err on the side of caution for the season finale. For now, there doesn't appear to be much concern that this issue will carry over into the playoffs.
